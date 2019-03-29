Taapsee Pannu's special gift for Rakhi Sawant!

television

Taapsee Pannu added that the choice of gift would serve in entertaining her further given that Rakhi Sawant would use 'fancy words' when exposed to it

Taapsee Pannu and Rakhi Sawant

Starring on Feet up with the Stars Season 2 Taapsee Pannu revealed that if given an opportunity, she would gift an English dictionary to Rakhi Sawant. On the show hosted by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor added that the choice of gift would serve in entertaining her further given that Rakhi Sawant would use 'fancy words' when exposed to it. Given Sawant's tendency to not take anything lightly, we wonder if this is the start of a new enmity?

Further when asked what she will do if Jacqueline was her neighbour, Taapsee said: "I think we'll be working out together, she works out really crazy." "I don't mind learning pole dancing from her. I know I'll be horrible at it but I really want to work out with her," she added.

Taapsee's last outing, Sujoy Ghosh's Badla has already raked in Rs 76.69 crore in three weeks. After the successful run of Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, Taapsee is busy with Saand Ki Aankh, which also features Bhumi Pednekar. It is based on old sharpshooters -- Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. She is also working on a supernatural thriller with Anurag Kashyap.

