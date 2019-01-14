Photos: Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Amrita Singh celebrate Lohri

bollywood

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Singh and others celebrate Lohri

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

The whole of the nation celebrated the pious festival of Lohri on Sunday, January 13, and so did our Bollywood celebrities. True to their profession, the actors celebrated the function in a very filmy manner. Sara Ali Khan celebrated the festival with actor-mother Amrita Singh, designer Sandeep Khosla and other friends.

The Kedarnath actor took to her Instagram story section to share photos from the celebration. Not just Sara, Sandeep Khosla, too, took to his Twitter account to share a group photo from the festival's celebration. Decked in their traditional attires from tip-to-toe, they all looked festive-ready.

Take a look at the pictures:



[L] Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh and a friend in the right picture. Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account.



This photo was shared by designer Sandeep Khosla on his Instagram account.

The Kapoors also celebrated Lohri with utmost passion and enjoyed it thoroughly. The entire clan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah with wife and Anil Kapoor were spotted at the latter's mother's Lokhandwala residence.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share videos of couple Mohit Marwah and wife Antara Motiwala following the rituals as this is their first Lohri post marriage.

Take a look at the pictures of the Kapoors celebrating Lohri:



Arjun Kapoor shared this on his Instagram story.



Arjun Kapoor snapped by the shutterbugs outside his grandmom's residence for Lohri celebration. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.



Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor snapped as they arrive for Lohri celebrations.



Anil Kapoor gives a thumbs up to the media.



Sanjay Kapoor with children Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.



Mohit Marwah with wife Antara Motiwala.

Although everyone's busy with their respective projects, they made sure that everyone squeezed out time from their hectic schedules to get together and celebrate the festival, which welcomes the winter crop festival and remembering the Sun deity.

Also, Misha Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor gathered at their Juhu residence with father Pankaj Kapoor and others for Lohri. Mira shared a photo of daughter Misha playing with grandfather Pankaj.



This image was shared by Mira Kapoor as an Instagram story.

