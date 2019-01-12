This Lohri groove to the Punjabi beats of Ishq Mitha from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

bollywood

Ishq Mitha poster

After unveiling the romantic and emotional title track from the film, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, are all set to spill the Punjabi magic this Lohri the upcoming song Ishq Mitha releasing on January 14. The iconic Punjabi number from the 90s is recreated for the film and will feature the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor grooving on screen for the first time.

Glimpses of the celebratory song were seen in the trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, setting the mood for the rooted story in the heartlands of Punjab. A few days earlier, the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released the title track which has garnered immense love from the audiences. The title song of the film is a recreated version of 1942 A Love Story, the Anil Kapoor, and Manisha Koirala musical that ruled 90s India.

Announcing the new song, Anil Kapoor shared the poster and captioned it "Dancing with @sonamakapoor on #IshqMitha is definitely something I’ll cherish forever. Stay tuned for the song. #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga #LetLoveBe @iam_juhi @RajkummarRao @ShellyCDhar @RochakTweets @navrajhansnavi @HarshdeepKaur @guggss @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi @saregamaglobal".

Fox Star Studio presents ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on 1st February 2019.

