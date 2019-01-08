Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga title track: Soulful number to soothe you

music

The makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga released the title track of the film, which features Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla

Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the film. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Anil Kapoor's 1942: A Love Story's popular romantic track, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga gets an urban twist in their upcoming film by the same name. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga features Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The title track, unlike other remixes, soothes you. It's a romantic track that can be added to your playlist as a refreshment to ears.

Watch the song here:

This song has been recreated by the original Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga song, which had its music by the legendary R.D Burman, and lyrics by maestro Javed Akhtar. The new version featuring Sonam and Rajkummar has its music by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini, and crooned by Darshan Raval and Rochak Kohli.

Anil Kapoor who is playing Sonam Kapoor's father in the film was excited to recreate the song in the current film after 25 years. The song is very close to the actor and is one of his all-time favourites.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. This film also marks as a debut film of Shelly Chopra Dhar. The film is slated to release on February 1, 2019.

