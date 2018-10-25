Photos: Sunanda Shetty's awkward hug with Sanjeeda Shaikh will make you look at it twice

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty was at the third launch of the Indian Poker League held in Mumbai

Sunanda Shetty and Sanjeeda Shaikh indulge in an awkward hug

On October 23, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Sunanda Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and many others were spotted at the launch of Indian Poker League held in Mumbai. While Shilpa Shetty opted for a pretty monochrome polka dress, paired with chunky earrings, it was Shilpa Shetty's mom, Sunanda Shetty who stole the show in every sense, why, you ask? Let's take a look!

Shilpa Shetty poses with R Madhavan for the paparazzi when spotted at the event. The polka dot dress can never go wrong for any occasion.

Television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh showed off her sultry moves during the launch of the show.

After leaving her fans enchanted with her vivid role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, Karishma Tanna flaunted her moves at the launch of the Indian Poker League.

It was Shamita Shetty who brightened up the stage with her 'sharara' steps that left the entire audience spellbound. But, amidst all the fun at the event, it was Shilpa Shetty's mom Sunanda Shetty's extremely awkward hug with Sanjeeda that left the entire town talking. Check this out!

Well, this wasn't enough of it!

Photographers captured Sunanda Shetty hugging and expressing her pleasure at seeing Sanjeeda's performance. But when surrounded by paparazzi all around, this is what one should avoid getting in to!

