Photos: Taimur Ali Khan's lavish birthday with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan celebrated his second birthday on December 20 in Cape Town
In a total prince style, Taimur Ali Khan rung in his 2nd birthday in South Africa, with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The social media sensation cut his lavish cake by the beach with parents adjusting the cake, while the little lad is sitting on the table in awe of it.
Dressed in a denim jacket and cute red baby pants, Taimur looked as cute as a cupcake.
Another photo of Taimur Ali Khan doing the rounds is with mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. The toddler is twinning with his stylish mommy, as they both don colourful frames, giving the retro look. Taimur holding the umbrella in the picture is too cute for words.
View this post on Instagram
#familytimeâÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Also, aunt Karisma Kapoor wished the bundle of joy with an adorable picture of him with his maternal family, which included grandparents Randhir Kapoor and Babita. It also had Kareena holding their munchkin, and they made for a beautiful family portrait. She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday Taimur [sic]."
View this post on Instagram
Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared a photo of nephew Taimur Ali Khan with children Kiaan Kapoor and Sameira Kapoor. "Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! We love you the most !! [sic]," read her caption to this post.
View this post on Instagram
âÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ #repost @therealkarismakapoor Happy 2nd birthday to our little jaan! âÂÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ«ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂ§¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ We love you the most !! #taimuralikhan #babynawabðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #mybabies
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Help me, make a Good caption for this picture plsss ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤âÂÂÂÂÂ¤
Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Turns Two: Five Times Tim Looked Like A Ball Of Cuteness
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Sara Ali Khan: Millennial's Go-to Fashion Idol