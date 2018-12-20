Taimur Ali Khan turns two: Five times Tim looked like a ball of cuteness

bollywood

It's Taimur Ali Khan's birthday today, and we are here to share some cuteness filled glimpses of Junior Nawab

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah and Soha Ali Khan's Instagram account

Taimur Ali Khan turned 2 today. The cutie is on a vacation in South Africa with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan. Though the little munchkin left the city with utmost cuteness, by taking a piggyback ride on Saif Ali Khan's shoulders while on his way to the airport, we are here to share the cutest pictures of the tiny tot in 2018.

When Taimur ran away from his nanny:

Taimur Ali Khan is a social media sensation and no one can deny it! The little munchkin is always spotted, either at his playschool or playing with his father. Taimur Ali Khan leaves no chance to give his one adorable glimpse to his fans. One such picture, when Taimur ran away from his nanny, just like any other kid, left us all in awe of him!

Taimur Ali Khan's curious case of long hair:

At Sonam Kapoor's wedding in Mumbai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan colour co-ordinated with each other, but what made his fans drool over the image was his baby bun! Taimur Ali Khan's new hairstyle not only ruled the internet but also left the entire world talking about it.

The cranky side of Taimur Ali Khan:

When Taimur Ali Khan shed some tears while on his way home from a party, it left his fans sadder than him. Just like any other child's cranky side, the shutterbugs managed to catch Taimur Ali Khan's crying face, which made his fans crazy.

Some serious talks with a cow:

While out on their daily stroll, Taimur Ali Khan and papa Saif met a cow near the residence. Unaware about what's happening, the tiny tot also waved at the four-legged animal, which caught his attention.

Taimur Ali Khan went shirtless, left everyone blowing whistles:

Taimur Ali Khan was vacaying with Kareena and Saif, and the little munchkin's shirtless photos broke the internet within no time! Isn't he looking cute?

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's adorable picture:

Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's playdates are always adorable. The baby boy looking into the camera with his sister Inaaya took the internet by storm!

Taimur Ali Khan's piggyback ride:

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are on a mini-vacation. The Pataudi family are celebrating the second birthday of their apple of the eye Taimur overseas. Kareena and Saif also hosted a pre-birthday bash for Taimur before they left for South Africa.

We wish him a very happy birthday!

