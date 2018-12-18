Taimur Ali Khan's THIS vacation picture is stealing everyone's heart

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have left for a vacation with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, and the pictures are out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Taimur Ali Khan/picture courtesy: Kareena Kapoor's fan club

Taimur Ali Khan, who will turn two on December 20, is on a vacation with his mommy-daddy, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The pictures from their trip are already ruling the web.

Kareena Kapoor's FC has shared a few images where Taimur Ali Khan is spotted soaking into the sun with mommy, and he looks adorable. Though it's a throwback picture from their Maldives vacation, Junior Nawab looks simply adorable! Take a look -

Not only this, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor chilling together has also left the fans crave for one instant vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onDec 17, 2018 at 6:08am PST

But all these throwback pictures from their Maldives holiday aren't enough! The duo is currently chilling in South Africa with the apple of their eye, and we can't wait for the images to appear online.

Watch this space for all the latest vacation stories of the Pataudi family.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently shooting for his web series Sacred Games season 2, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon start prepping up for her upcoming project, Takht. Produced by Karan Johar, Takht is a multi-starrer historical drama, which will release in 2020.

