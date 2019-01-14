Photos: Twinkle Khanna spotted with baby Nitara on a lunch date

bollywood

On Sunday afternoon, Twinkle Khanna along with daughter Nitara was spotted outside Soho house in Juhu

Twinkle Khanna with daughter Nitara. All Pictures: Yogen Shah.

Twinkle Khanna was spotted with daughter Nitara at Soho house in Juhu on Sunday afternoon. Dressed in a red and black short dress, one-sided bouncy hair, round shades and golden slippers, Twinkle Khanna looked refreshing as ever with daughter Nitara in her company.

Mrs Funnybones keeps sharing pictures and precious moments from her daily lives that revolve around husband Akshay Kumar, son Aarav Bhatia and their eight-year-old daughter Nitara. However, the mommy never shared a clear photo of their little baby.

These new pictures clicked by the shutterbugs gives a crystal image of Nitara dressed in a grey T-shirt, black skirt with a rainbow-inspired bag tied on the waist, and a white hairband.

Here are the pictures:

Some time back, Twinkle Khanna picked up daughter Nitara from her school in Goregaon and waited patiently with the other parents till the kids trooped out. No starry airs or backdoor exits. We are already liking this!

On the other hand, speaker at an event, Twinkle compared social media trolls to cockroaches. "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on," said the actress, who was present there to discuss on the topic, 'Social Media Trolling on Social Media Platforms'.

Also Read: Photos: Aarav Bhatia's dinner date with mom Twinkle Khanna in Juhu

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates