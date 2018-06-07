Pilates girls Kangana Ranaut and Sophie Choudry 'werking out' in London

We wonder why Kangana Ranaut and Sophie Choudry are wearing shades in the gym!



Sophie Choudry and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut bumped into Sophie Choudry at a Pilates class in London. The actor and the singer-VJ are buddies who bond over fitness and fashion.

Well, after a series of exercises, the two went on a selfie-taking spree. Sophie took to Instagram to share pictures of the two. We wonder why Kangana Ranaut and Sophie Choudry are wearing shades in the gym. Avoiding the glare of sweaty onlookers perhaps?

Kangy has been shooting for Mental Hai Kya in England. The film has been written by Kanika Dhillon and is being helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelmudi who has earlier made southern films like Anaganaga O Dheerudu and Size Zero.

This will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen after the 2013 entertainer Queen. Mental Hai Kya is co-presented by producer Ekta Kapoor's home banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd and also stars Amyra Dastur.

Ranaut will also be seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is an epic biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. It is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain & Nishant Pitti. Kangana plays the titular role in the film, which also stars Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles.

