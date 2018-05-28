Sophie Choudry opens up about facing body shaming when she moved to India

Making a mark in Bollywood without a godfather, Sophie Choudry went on to give hit music singles with Ek Pardesi & Mera babu chain chabeela & few others



Sophie Choudry

VJ, actress & singer Sophie Choudry who never ceases to impress us with her absolutely chic and super stylish appearances at the red carpet spends about majority of the year travelling across the globe for her gigs. Brought up in a business family, an academically bright Sophie who acquired her graduate degree from the London School of Economics moved to India to pursue her Bollywood dream.

Making a mark in Bollywood without a godfather, Sophie went on to give hit music singles with Ek Pardesi & Mera babu chain chabeela & few others, she became an overnight sensation with her style, sultry voice & dance moves being touted as the pop Diva in 2003. She also starred opposite Rahul Bose in Pyaar Ke Side Effects marking her entry in Bollywood & there has been no looking back as she rubs shoulders with the who's who of Bollywood & is a part of the creme de la creme crowd.

In few of earlier interviews, Sophie had shared about her unpleasant experiences with directors & producers offering her work with obvious requests. Sophie Choudry has built a no-nonsense girl reputation & doesn't mince her words & often takes to social media to express her opinions & shuts up the trolls like a Boss.

Sophie who recently launched a detox tea line shared on her microblogging site her ordeal when she first moved to Mumbai & was asked to shed some kilos as she was not skinny enough. Sophie's message is an eye opener for everyone who has been trying to lose weight the wrong way & more importantly for people who do not respect their bodies & go to any lengths to be skinny to ape their favourite actresses on screen.

Her post read, 'When life gives you curves...flaunt em. When I moved from London to Mumbai, I was always made to feel curvy, voluptuous, not skinny like many others. Didn’t know how to handle the fact that my body type was different until I realised that is what is special about me.. the fact that I'm curvy but fit.. a body type many strive for! It’s something I work at not for others but for myself because irrespective of your body type, fitness and health should come first! And whatever shape or size you are, you can be fit (sic)' You go girl!

