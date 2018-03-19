Sophie Choudry: Why remake old songs?

Singer-actress Sophie Choudry feels remaking iconic Hindi film songs needs to stop



Singer-actress Sophie Choudry is unhappy with the trend of recreating iconic Hindi songs, and says it needs to stop. "I'm going to say it. Remaking every iconic Hindi song needs to stop," Sophie tweeted on Monday.

"It was a hit phase 10 to 12 years ago and that too in the pop scene... I should know! But why are we remaking Hindi film songs for Hindi films? Has an industry known for its fabulous music become so devoid of creativity?"

Sophie's post came a few hours after the release of the recreated version of Ek do teen. It features actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and features in the film Baaghi 2.

