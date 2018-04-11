Pimpri-Chinchwad gets its police commissioner, Mira-Bhayander can wait

The state cabinet fulfilled the long-pending demand of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad which already has a municipal corporation and transport service with its approval

Pune's twin towns, Pimpri-Chinchwad, received the approval for a police commissioner's office on Tuesday, but Mumbai's extended western suburb, Mira-Bhayander, and Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, will have to wait longer to get their police commissioners.

The state cabinet fulfilled the long-pending demand of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad which already has a municipal corporation and transport service with its approval. The demand had been made in view of increasing population and work pressure on the Pune city and Pune rural district police.

To begin with, the cabinet decided to divert 2,207 posts of various ranks for Pimpri-Chinchwad from the existing strength of Pune's city and rural units. An additional workforce of 2,633 will be recruited soon, taking the total strength to 4,840. The cabinet also approved a budget to create an office and related infrastructure.

Sources said an Indian Police Service officer of the rank of additional director general will be Pimpri-Chinchwad's commissioner.

Mira-Bhayander, Kolhapur wait

Last June, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had promised that he will get the twin city of Mira-Bhayander its police commissioner by carving out a separate entity from the jurisdiction of Thane rural and Palghar superintendents. But it is still looked after by Thane (rural) SP.

Similarly, the expansive city of Kolhapur expected a police commissioner as per the state police DG's announcement last year. There was a proposal to club urban areas of the neighbouring textile town of Ichalkaranji with Kolhapur city, which is now supervised by an SP rank officer, who also polices the vast rural area.

Carving out a separate police commissioner's office for Kalyan and Dombivli has also been discussed. However, sources said the proposals are on hold for various reasons.

