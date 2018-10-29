PIO gets 6-year jail for stalking UK woman

international

Sirtaj Bhangal, 35, was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court in London on Friday

Sirtaj Bhangal. Pic/Met Police

An Indian-origin man who waged a long campaign of harassment and intimidation against a woman in London has been sentenced to six years. Sirtaj Bhangal, 35, was jailed at Isleworth Crown Court in London on Friday.

"Sirtaj Bhangal launched an unprovoked, sustained campaign of intimidation against his victim over five years, including a time when he was on remand in prison," said Detective Constable Nicola Kerry from the Metropolitan Police West Area Command Unit. Bhangal's campaign against the woman began in 2013. On July 3 this year, he sent her an 80-page letter threatening to throw acid at her and her family.

