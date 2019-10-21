Piyush Goyal: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra will win around 225 seats. As polling is underway in Maharashtra and Haryana for Assembly elections, Goyal has expressed confidence and said that both Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana and Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra will come to power again.

"I am confident that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win around 225 seats, opposition has lost all credibility and is nowhere in the contest. People are with Modi and Fadnavis. In Haryana, we are getting to see our target of 75-plus seats," Goyal told media here. Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the assembly elections.

In Haryana, 19,578 polling stations have been set up whereas there are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever