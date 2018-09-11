Piyush Goyal: Data loggers helped increase train punctuality

national

In March, 57 trains were found running late by more than six hours, Goyal told the media on the sidelines of the event held to launch the Rail Sahyog portal

Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that fixing automatic data loggers at 98 places on different railway routes had helped increase train punctuality to 72 per cent in August compared with the past few months.

"We put up automatic data loggers at 98 places. As the new devices became operational from April 1, as many as 94 trains were found running late by more than six hours, but the numbers decreased to 87 in May and 67 in June," he said.

"After a series of meetings were held with zonal railway officials, the situation improved in July as only 33 trains were found running late for more than six hours," the Minister said, adding that the number came down to only 25 in August.

In March, 57 trains were found running late by more than six hours, Goyal told the media on the sidelines of the event held to launch the Rail Sahyog portal.

About railsahyog.in portal, the Minister said that it will enable private companies to donate money under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds so as to sponsor amenities for passengers on railway stations.

"The companies can use CSR funds to build toilets, provide free Wi-Fi services, instal plastic bottle crushing machines, steel benches and dustbins and other amenities for passengers at various railway stations," he said.

Goyal said that the amenities will bear the names of companies which came forward to donate for the cause.

Corporate organisations or public sector undertakings opting to contribute will have to submit their applications on the portal.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates