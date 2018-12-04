Piyush Goyal: If we work together, India will again become golden bird

national

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that if the Central and state governments join hands in the process of development and growth, then India will be on course to becoming a golden bird once again.

Addressing a gathering here, Goyal said, 'When double-engine of Centre-state works together, then growth accelerates. If you want the change, then it won't happen overnight. Improvement and change is the law of nature. If we work together, then India will be on course to becoming a golden bird once again.'

Lauding the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Goyal said that the present taxation system is far better than the earlier one, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown the courage to bring in the GST.

Underlining that the level of transparency increased during the current BJP-led NDA government tenure, Goyal stressed, 'In India, the Prime Minister has presented a cooperative model of federalism. The main goal was to remove redtapism. According to my perception, everyone in the business sector wants a clean and transparent system."

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi over his mission of a clean India, the Union Minister said that around 93 per cent people have access to toilets and soon the target of 100 per cent access to sanitation would be achieved.

He reiterated that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and has witnessed a massive jump in the ease of doing business rankings and other key parameters. Goyal went on to say that the entire world is witnessing India's growth story, which is a matter of pride.

