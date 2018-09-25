Piyush Sahdev to play Abu Fazl in Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

television

Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali is the tale of Prince Salim and courtesan Anarkali that will unfold from October 1.

Piyush Sahdev as Abu Fazl in Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Actor Piyush Sahdev says his character Abu Fazl in the upcoming show Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali has different shades.

An upcoming magnum opus show, Dastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali is all set to premiere on Monday, 1st Oct'18. The show boasts of a stellar star-cast including Shaheer Sheikh (Salim), Sonarika Bhadoria (Anarkali), Gurdeep Kohli Punj (Jodha), Piyush Sahdev (Abu Fazl) and Shahbaz Khan (Akbar) who will recreate the epic love saga, the history has ever seen.

Piyush Sahdev who is playing Abu Fazl said, "I am very grateful to be a part of a show like Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, it is an epic love saga which is recreated to appeal the younger generation. My character Abul Fazl has different shades... He's a Warrior, he's Poet, he's the one who wrote Ayene Akhbari, Abul Fazl was very close to Akbar and He was one of the 9 jewels of that time. this character of Abu Fazl was never well established in the previous versions of this story, but I am glad that it will be very well showcased in Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. I am in love with my character and working very hard to get the character graph for this grand show. It is fun to have brilliant co-stars who motivate you to do your best."

