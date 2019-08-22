Plan to reorganise army headquarters approved

national

The decision that moves 206 officers to field formations, was announced in a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday, the minister gave the approval to the proposals after an internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters

In the decisions concerning re-organisation of Army headquarters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reportedly approved a separate vigilance cell under Chief of Army Staff (COAS), an umbrella organisation under Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) for focus on human rights issues and relocation of 206 officers from the Army Headquarters to field formations.

In a statement released by the Defence Ministry on Wednesday, the minister is said to have given the approval to the proposals after an internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters. The separate Vigilance Cell under COAS is said to have tri-services representation. The vigilance function for COAS is presently functioning through multiple agencies and there is believed to be no single point interface.

"An independent vigilance cell will be made functional under COAS. Accordingly, ADG (Vigilance) will be placed directly under the COAS for this purpose," the statement read. The cell is said to have three Colonel-level officers (one each from Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy) and it will be done within the existing posts at the Army Headquarters. The special Human Rights Section will be headed by ADG (Major General rank officer) directly under the VCOAS, the ministry informed in the statement.

"To give high priority to the observance of human rights convention and values, it has been decided to set up a special Human Rights Section headed by ADG (Major General rank officer) directly under the VCOAS," the statement mentioned.

The section is said to be the crucial point to examine any human rights violation reports. "To enhance transparency and ensure the best of investigative expertise is available to the section, a Police officer of SSP/SP rank will be taken on deputation," the statement said.

The ministry decided that a total of 206 officers will be functioned from the Army Headquarters and these officers will be made available additionally to formations and units of Army in the field. The 206 officers include three Major Generals, eight Brigadiers, nine Colonels, and 186 Lt Colonels and Majors. The government consulted with the Indian Army in taking measures to reform the force.

The first phase of the reforms includes redeployment and restructuring of approximately 57,000 posts of officers/Junior Commissioned Officers, other ranks and civilians. The reforms involves optimisation of Signals establishments, redeployment of Ordnance echelons, better utilisation of Supply and Transport echelons, closure of military farms and army postal establishments in peace locations, enhancing standards for recruitment of clerical staff and drivers in the Army and improving the efficiency of the National Cadet Corps.

The Defence Ministry had reportedly constituted an experts committee under the Chairmanship of Lt Gen (retd) D B Shekatkar to recommend measures for enhancing of combat capability and rebalancing defence Expenditure of armed forces with an aim to increase "teeth to tail ratio."

With inputs from ANI

