Rajnath Singh approves relocation of 206 army officers to field units

The Army Headquarters will also form a unit under the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) in order to focus entirely on issues of human rights

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the relocation of 206 Army officers from Delhi to their original field units as part of the reorganisation of the Army headquarters. Besides the approval to relocate the officers, Rajnath Singh also gave approvals for the creation of a separate vigilance cell under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). All the decisions were taken on the basis of an internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.

Besides these, the Army Headquarters will also form a unit under the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) in order to focus entirely on issues of human rights. The Army officers who will be relocated to their field units from the Army Headquarters include three Major Generals, eight Brigadiers, nine Colonels, and 186 Lt Colonels.

The vigilance cell under the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) will have a tri-services representation. Presently, the vigilance function for the COAS has multiple agencies and there is no single point interface. An independent vigilance cell will be made functional under COAS as approved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the approval by Rajnath Singh, the Additional Director General (Vigilance) will be placed directly under the COAS and the cell will have three officers who will not be below the rank of a Colonel, drawn from each of the three services.

The cell will focus on the human rights convention and values and will be headed by an officer, not below the rank of Major General who will examine the reports of human rights abuses. Apparently, a police officer of the rank of Superintendent or Senior Superintendent will be deputed to this agency for investigative work.

With inputs from IANS

