Rajnath Singh hints at nuking 'no first use' policy?

Rajnath Singh

Jaipur/New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India remained "firmly committed" to the doctrine of 'no first use' for nuclear weapons but what happens in future depends on the circumstances.

Singh said this on Twitter after visiting Pokhran where India carried out nuclear tests in 1998. "Pokhran is the area which witnessed Atal Ji's firm resolve to make India a nuclear power and yet remain firmly committed to the doctrine of 'No First Use'. India has strictly adhered to this doctrine. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Singh said.

He was in Pokhran to offer tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Thar Link Express suspended

Meanwhile, the railways cancelled operations of Thar Link Express that connects Jodhpur in India to Karachi in Pakistan, officials said, a development that temporarily snaps all rail links between the two nations, as the Samjhauta Express services have already been suspended.

