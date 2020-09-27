Planning to watch mini-series? Binge-on these and finish within a day!

If you are the one who's trying to find time to watch good content but are juggling between never-ending deadlines and endless commitments, then Disney+ Hotstar Premium is here for your rescue with a list of titles that you can finish in less than a day. So, whether you relish the edge of the seat thriller, Chernobyl or delve into the spine chilling- The Outsider, here's a list that you can enjoy even between the hustle. So, take a break to watch this list of mini-series for the much-needed respite.

Feud: Bette and Joan

Cast aside by Hollywood, screen legends Joan Crawford and Bette Davis battle ageism, sexism and each other when they sign up to make, 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?'.

The Passion

Jesus's arrival in Jerusalem on Palm Sunday causes a stir among the Jews. The Romans have to deal with a small rebellion and the High Priest wants to be rid of Jesus.

The Outsider

When an insidious supernatural force edges its way into a seemingly straightforward murder investigation of a young boy, it leads a seasoned cop and an unorthodox investigator to question everything they believe in. Georgia detective Ralph Anderson sets out to investigate the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy but is mystified by his suspect's ironclad alibi.

Chernobyl

HBO and Sky's nuclear drama Chernobyl takes a huge step towards the 2020 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards and British Academy Television Craft Awards with sweeping 14 nominations. The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world's worst man-made catastrophes.

Big Little Lies

What are friends for if not to help you get away with murder? Well, not really, but this is what Big Little Lies tells us - that true friend doesn't leave your side no matter what. The show stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, and also the brilliant Meryl Streep in the latest season. The show is about four friends who get embroiled in a murder investigation - the murder of Nicole Kidman's husband. What follows is a glorious tale of friendship and the unbreakable spirit of women. The show shares the story of a suspicious death at an elementary school fundraiser draws attention to the friction between three mothers and their families.

Little Fires Everywhere

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Five Days

Leanne Wellings mysteriously disappears when she stops for flowers. When her two children go missing too, the police start looking for clues.

Mildred Pierce

An epic story of a proud single mother, struggling to earn her daughter's love during the Great Depression in middle-class Los Angeles.

The Night Of

The Night Of delves deeply into the intricate story of a murder case, it's the investigation and the subsequent trial.

The Pacific

The Pacific tracks the intertwined real-life stories of three U.S. Marines - Robert Leckie, John Basilone, and Eugene Sledge - across the vast canvas of the Pacific Theater during World War II.

