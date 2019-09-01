Plastic bag ban comes into force in Uttar Pradesh

national

The state police have also launched a helpline number requesting people to inform them about any violation with regards to plastic ban

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Twitter IANS

From September 1, 2019, a ban on plastic bags having a thickness of fewer than 50 microns has come into force in Uttar Pradesh. According to the ban, those who are found buying or selling banned plastic bags will be fined up to Rs 1 lakh and will also land in jail for a period of six months in jail.

After the state government passed the order on plastic ban, the state police have also launched a helpline number requesting people to inform them about any violation with regards to plastic ban. While addressing the media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani said, "People should come forward and call anti-crime helpline 7839861314 to report the manufacturing or supply of plastic in the city."

Also Read: Lok Sabha Secretariat bans non-reusable plastic bottles in Parliament complex

The SSP also informed that the identity of the informers would not be disclosed. The initiative comes after the state government said that strict action would be taken against government officials if the banned plastic was sold in any part of Lucknow from September 1.

"Strict action would be taken against any police station in-charge, civic official, commercial tax officer, magistrate and circle officers if the sale of the banned plastic was noticed in their areas," said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

Awasthi also said that the officials had also been asked to inform traders and the people about the ban on plastic which has come into effect from September 1. During his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi had requested people against using plastic to protect the environment.

Also Read: CPCB to NGT: 18 states have completely banned plastic bags

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates