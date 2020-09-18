PM inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge

Ahead of the Bihar polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kosi Rail mega bridge in Bihar, through video conferencing on Friday.

"These projects, which is worth almost Rs 3,000 crore, will not just strengthen Bihar's rail network but will also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone," Modi said after inaugurating multiple rail projects.

He claimed the pace of the work was slow which was sped up only after 2014.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said it is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the northeast. The ministry said that the 1.9 km-long project was sanctioned by the Centre during 2003-04. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore.

The Saharsa-Asanpur Kupha demo trains from Supaul station were flagged off on the day. The regular train service will benefit Supaul, Arariya and Saharsa districts.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Modi and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal were also present.