PM Modi conveys greetings on Parsi new year

Conveying his wishes on the Parsi new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the "outstanding" contribution of the community to the country.

"Navroz Mubarak! Greetings on Parsi New Year. India cherishes the outstanding contribution of the Parsi community, which has made a mark in a wide range of fields. May the coming year bring peace and prosperity in everyone's lives," Modi tweeted.

Parsis are a small minority in India but have produced eminent personalities in various fields over the decades.

