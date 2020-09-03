PM Modi to address US-India Strategic & Partnership Forum today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum today.

Earlier in the week, Union Minister S Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal had addressed the summit on Monday and Tuesday respectively.



The week-long summit which is being attended by government officials, corporate leaders, and Ministers highlights areas of bilateral cooperation in trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India's position in global supply chains, healthcare, among other sectors.

