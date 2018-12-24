PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Science Congress at LPU on January 3

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 106th Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara near Jalandhar in Punjab on January 3.

A spokesman for LPU, the country's largest private university, said the theme of the four-day (Jan 4-7) mega event is 'Future India: Science & Technology'.

The Prime Minister will address an audience of about 30,000 scientists, researchers and students on the occasion.

The Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) has been organising the event annually with an aim to bring together science fraternity across the world to discuss scientific innovations and researches at a common platform.

Six Nobel laureates from countries such as Germany, Hungary, England and some others will participate in the event along with ministers, scientists and researchers.

The Science Congress will attract over 20,000 delegates, including 3,000 acclaimed scientists and researchers, besides students from 40 countries, the spokesman said.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said: "Lovely Professional University is proud to be one of the first private universities in the country to host the Indian Science Congress. I am confident that this edition of the Science Congress will set new benchmarks for scientific discourse in India."

The event will also include 'Children's Science Congress' and 'Women Science Congress'. The Children's Science Congress will offer an opportunity for children in the age group of 10-17 years to showcase their innovative ideas.

