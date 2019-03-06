Narendra Modi to launch several development projects in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu today

national

Modi will also dedicate the 'Womens' Hostel for Students from North Eastern Region at Bangalore University. These projects highlight the continued emphasis of the Union Government to ensure 'Ease of Living'.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu today. The Prime Minister will launch several development projects related to health, energy, education and transport sectors.

Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat at both places. At Kalaburagi, the Prime Minister will launch development projects in various sectors like energy, health and education.

In a major boost to the health care sector in Karnataka, the Prime Minister will dedicate the ESIC Hospital and Medical College, Bengaluru to the nation. He will also dedicate the Super Specialty Block of KIMS, Hubballi. These projects are meant to ensure quality and affordable healthcare for the people in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the resitement of BPCL Depot Raichur to Kalaburagi. In addition, the Prime Minister will dedicate the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Terminal at Bengaluru to the nation.

At Kancheepuram, in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister will unveil multiple projects in roadways, railways and energy sector. These projects are meant to further strengthen the roadway and railway infrastructure in the state paving way for better, faster and cheaper transportation for people in Tamil Nadu.

In a major boost to the highway infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four laning of Vikravandi-Sethiyathopu section, Sethiyathopu Cholopuram section and Cholopuram-Thanjavur section of NH-45C. He will also lay the foundation stone for six laning of Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-4.

For strengthening of NH-234, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the widening and strengthening of carriageways and culverts. He will also dedicate the four laning and strengthening of carriageways of Avinashi-Tirupur- Avinashipalayam section of NH-381 to the nation.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the electrification of Erode-Karur-Tiruchchirapalli and Salem-Karur-Dindigul railway lines to the nation. Electrification will reduce the GHG emissions and reduce the travel time for people and goods plying the route.

The Prime Minister will dedicate the Ennore LNG Terminal to the nation. The Ennore LNG terminal with a capacity of 5 MMTPA will help in meeting the LNG gas demand in Tamil Nadu and neighboring States

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the statue of Dr. MG Ramachandran at Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, Chennai through video link. Dr. MG Ramachandran was an actor, and politician who served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for ten years between 1977 and 1987. He was conferred with Bharat Ratna.

