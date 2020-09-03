PM Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh from own pocket to PM-CARES funds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's donations from his savings and proceeds of auctions have now exceeded Rs 103 crore.

It was revealed that Modi donated Rs 2.25 lakh towards the initial corpus of PM CARES fund. When PM CARES was set up, the Prime Minister contributed Rs 2.25 lakh towards the initial corpus of the fund.

Modi has a long legacy of contributing to public causes ranging from Girl Child Education to Clean Ganga to welfare of underprivileged. These donations have now exceeded Rs 103 crore.

In 2019, the Prime Minister donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela.

On receiving the Seoul Peace Prize in South Korea, he had immediately announced that the entire prize money of Rs 1.3 crore prize money for Namami Gange, to help clean the holy River Ganga.

Recently in an auction of his mementoes received by Narendra Modi during his tenure as PM, Rs 3.40 crore were collected, which are also being donated to the cause of Namaami Gange.

Earlier, Modi had again initiated the auctioning of gifts he received till then in 2015. Rs 8.35 crore were raised during an auction held at Surat. The amount raised went to the Namame Ganga Mission.

Upon completion of his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings for educating Gujarat government staffs' daughters.

Modi had also raised Rs 89.96 crore by auctioning all gifts he received as Chief Minister and donated this to the Kanya Kelavani Fund. The money was spent on the education of girl child, through the scheme.

