Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Narendra Modi all praise for Devendra Fadnavis at Kharghar rally

There is Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Maharashtra. This Narendra and Devendra formula is superhit, and when you go to vote on October 21, remember this formula," said the prime minister during his a rally in Khargar on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi, who landed in Navi Mumbai in a chopper around 4.15 pm on his third visit to Raigad district since 2014, sang the praises of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who he said has brought major development in Maharashtra.

Addressing a gathering of close to 20,000 people at Central Park in Kharghar, the PM said, "I feel blessed and happy to come to Raigad, the rajdhani [capital] of Hindavi Swarajya of Shivaji Maharaj. All residents have given tremendous support to the BJP... I once dreamt of getting all of your love, and now I see that dream come true."

Hailing the CM for his development work, Modi said Fadnavis government made several infrastructural projects, like Metro, coastal transport and Navi Mumbai airport, possible in the state. "The Konkan coastline is also being developed for the betterment of the country and we will make it the best blue economic region."

"Just like you helped Narendra become the prime minister, help Devendra win, too," said the prime minister, thanking all the residents for giving tremendous support to BJP's campaigns.

The Khargar police said the rally was peaceful as they had earlier detained eight residents who had planned to stage a protest during the PM's speech. Besides, the BJP did not allow anyone wearing black attire to attend the rally.

