PM Narendra Modi biopic media screenings cancelled

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on Thursday. The poll panel ruled any material that disturbs a level-playing field should not be displayed

PM Narendra Modi poster

A press meet in Nagpur and media screenings of the movie "PM Narendra Modi" in Delhi and Mumbai were cancelled on Wednesday as the Election Commission stopped the biopic's release, till the conclusion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The EC said any poster or publicity material concerning any such certified content, which either depicts a candidate for the furtherance of electoral prospect directly or indirectly, shall not be put to display in the electronic media in the areas where the model code of conduct is in force.

Vivek Anand Oberoi was in Nagpur to hold a media meet at the press club on the film, which traces Modi's life from his humble beginnings to the post of the Prime Minister. The film's publicity team also informed the media of cancellation of press shows.

Makers of PM Narendra Modi are yet to make a statement on the EC decision.

The EC decision has come just a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of the Vivek Anand Oberoi-starrer and put the ball in the EC's court.

