PM Narendra Modi lauds freedom fighters contribution to the nation

On August 9, 1942, the 'Quit India Movement' was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi which resulted in the freedom of the country from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday interacted with freedom fighters during an 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, saying their valuable contribution to the nation would always be cherished.

Interacted with freedom fighters during the reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We all cherish their valuable contribution towards the nation. pic.twitter.com/znkxhfVt2D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2018

"Interacted with freedom fighters during the reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We all cherish their valuable contribution towards the nation," the PM said in a tweet. President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated 89 freedom fighters from across the country at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the 76th anniversary of Quit India Day, attended by the PM, Union minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries.

