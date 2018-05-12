PM Narendra Modi offered special prayers at Pashupatinath temple in Nepal

Modi spent around 30 minutes in the temple after paying homage at the Muktinath temple during his two-day visit to Nepal, largely billed as a religious one



Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu/ PTI

During the two-day trip to Nepal, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered special prayers at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu on Saturday.

Modi spent around 30 minutes in the temple after paying homage at the Muktinath temple during his two-day visit to Nepal, largely billed as a religious one.

Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari and other officials welcomed Modi at the Pashupatinath temple, the Kathmandu Post reported.

He is set to meet leaders of various political parties and will be given a lunch reception by Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri.

He will also attend a civic reception hosted by Kathmandu Metropolitan City before leaving for New Delhi.

Modi arrived in Nepal on Friday. He inaugurated the Janakpur-Ayodhya bus service, a 900 MW Hydropower Project and also announced Rs 100 crore aid to develop Janakpur city.

He also held extensive discussions with his counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and other government officials to better bilateral ties on Friday when he said: "All misunderstandings with Nepal are over."

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

