PM Narendra Modi remembers Jayalalithaa on her 71st birth anniversary

national

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Amma Scooter Scheme, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government's flagship programme in Chennai

New Delhi: Calling J Jayalalithaa a fine administrator and a compassionate leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the former Tamil Nadu chief minister on her 71st birth anniversary on Sunday. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Tributes to Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towardsÂ the development of Tamil Nadu will be remembered for generations. A fine administrator and compassionate leader, her welfare measures benefitted countless poor people."

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Amma Scooter Scheme, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government's flagship programme in Chennai.

Under the scheme, named after Jayalalithaa, the state government offers a Rs 25,000 subsidy for women to buy two-wheelers.

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948 served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when M. G. Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever