PM Narendra Modi speaks to Karnataka CM on flood situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy about the flood situation in the state and assured him that the central government would extend all possible help. "Spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood affected areas," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

About 3,500 marooned people were rescued in Karnataka's worst flood-hit Kodagu district even as incessant rains hampered relief work, the government said on Sunday. "The Indian Army, Navy and other state and central agencies have rescued more than 3,500 people so far," a statement from Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's office said. The rescued people have been shifted to 30 relief camps and efforts were on to reach the others held up on hilltops.

The exact number of people still stranded across the district could not be ascertained from the officials. Located in the Western Ghats mountain ranges, the coffee-growing district is the worst-hit due to the south-west monsoon rains since June first week.

The incessant rains have been causing flooding and landslips across the region, damaging the arterial roads. Over 60 people have been stranded in Mukkodlu village of the district, but airlifting them has not been possible due to bad weather, Kumaraswamy said on Saturday. About 300 people were rescued on Saturday, including more than 30 senior citizens and 50 children.

