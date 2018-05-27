PM Narendra Modi stresses on Fit India, Yoga Day in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Modi said, "My dear countrymen, especially my young friends, just a couple of months ago, when I mentioned 'Fit India, I did not think it would draw such a good response"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the country's response to his 'Fit India' initiative, saying that he did not anticipate the kind of response it garnered from the country.

Addressing the nation on the 44th edition of the monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', he said, "My dear countrymen, especially my young friends, just a couple of months ago, when I mentioned 'Fit India, I did not think it would draw such a good response; that a large number of people would come forward to support it. When I say 'Fit India', I believe that the more we play, the more we will inspire the country to come out and play."

"People are sharing videos of Fitness Challenge on social media; they are tagging each other to spread the challenge. Everybody is now getting connected with this Fit India Campaign. People from the film fraternity, from the world of Sports, common citizens of the country, members of the armed forces, school teachers or even those toiling in fields and farms, their rising notes are building up a crescendo 'Hum Fit toh India Fit' (If we are fit, India is fit)," he added.

He further went on to highlight the Indian Cricket team's captain, Virat Kohli's step to include the Prime Minister in the challenge as well, saying, "For me, it's heartwarming that the captain of the Indian Cricket team Virat Kohli ji has included me in his challenge, and I too have accepted his challenge. I believe this is gainful and this kind of a challenge will inspire us to be fit along with others, as well."

Speaking ahead of the fourth anniversary of International Yoga Day on June 21, he singled out the practice as a force for creating unity and harmony in the society.

"Yoga for unity and a harmonious society conveys a message that has permeated the world over. Centuries ago, the great Sanskrit Poet Bhartahari had written in his Shataktrayam: A man whose father is patience, mother is forgiveness and peace as consort, truth is his friend, compassion is his sister and has restraint for a brother as family members and whose bed is the great earth, is clothed by the great sky and whose food is only knowledge. Is indeed a Yogi who won't know any fear," he said.

