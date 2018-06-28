PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate AIIMS ageing centre

An official statement on Thursday said that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Centre for Ageing at AIIMS, which will provide the older population with multi-speciality healthcare

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is soon going to have a centre for elderly, whose foundations will be laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"It will have 200 general ward beds."

He will inaugurate a 300-bed Powergrid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a "connection motorable tunnel" between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and Trauma Centre.

Modi will also launch a 555-bed super-speciality block, and a 500-bed emergency block at Safdarjung Hospital.

