PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate new museums at Red Fort on January 23

New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday inaugurate three new museums inside the Red Fort commemorating Indias freedom struggle.

The first is on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Indian National Army (INA). It showcases artifacts related to Bose and INA including a wooden chair and sword used by Netaji, medals, badges, uniforms and more.

The INA trials were held in the Red Fort.

Modi will also unveil the ‘Yaad-e-Jallian' museum that will take the visitors through the history of Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919. It will also showcase the heroism, valour and sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during World War-1.

The third museum portrays the historical narrative of the 1857 war of independence, showcasing the valour and sacrifices made by Indians during the period.

The museums have been designed to provide an immersive experience to visitors with photographs, paintings, newspaper clippings, ancient public records, audio and video clips, animation and multimedia.

