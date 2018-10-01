Search

PM Narendra Modi to pay homage on Gandhi Jayanti

Oct 01, 2018, 20:18 IST | IANS

The day will mark the launch of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Mahatma

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday and attend programmes related to sanitation and renewable energy.

"Events related to sanitation and renewable energy shall be the focus of the Prime Minister's engagements on Gandhi Jayanti," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi will offer floral tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat and also visit Vijay Ghat to pay tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose birth anniversary also falls on October 2, said the statement.

At the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre, the Prime Minister will attend the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention -- a four-day international conference that has brought together sanitation ministers and other leaders from around the world.

Modi will visit a mini digital exhibition at the event, accompanied by the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres.

The dignitaries will launch commemorative postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi and a CD based on his favourite hymn 'Vaishnav Jan'.

The Swachh Bharat Awards will be distributed on this occasion.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the first Assembly of the International Solar Alliance.

