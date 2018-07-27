Search

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday

Jul 27, 2018, 14:28 IST | PTI

Sena, an NDA ally, has been opposing the BJP and its policies

Uddhav Thackeray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on his 58th birthday.

"Birthday wishes to Shri Uddhav Thackeray. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of society," Modi, who is in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, tweeted.

Its MPs in the Lok Sabha stayed away from voting in the no-confidence vote brought against the government by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and supported by various opposition parties.

