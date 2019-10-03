MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

PMC Bank MD's son sends EOW officers on trail of auto driver

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 07:46 IST | Faizan Khan

PMC Bank MD's son had apparently given the police a wrong number of his father, sending them on a wild goose chase

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police looking for suspended MD of PMC Bank, Joy Thomas, all over the city, found out later that they had been chasing an auto driver instead. Joy's son had apparently given the police a wrong number of his father, sending them on a wild goose chase.

"The number of the PMC MD shared with us was incorrect. We found that an auto driver uses it. As he was ferrying passengers around the city, we were getting different locations," said an officer from the EOW.

More than 48 hours after the FIR was registered in the PMC Bank scam case, the EOW is yet to locate the accused in the case, both from PMC an HDIL. According to sources, Joy and the other directors and officials of the bank, who have been booked under several sections of IPC, are not reachable and have not responded to the summons issued by the EOW. "We have summoned all the accused in the matter, but there is no response from any of them, both HDIL and PMC officials," an officer said.

The EOW officers have also questioned various family members of Joy Thomas and searches were carried out at the PMC Bank and HDIL HQs as well. There was no response from Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan of HDIL group.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

reserve bank of india

No dream too distant: Auto-driver's son cracks UPSC exam

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK