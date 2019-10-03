PMC Bank MD's son sends EOW officers on trail of auto driver

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police looking for suspended MD of PMC Bank, Joy Thomas, all over the city, found out later that they had been chasing an auto driver instead. Joy's son had apparently given the police a wrong number of his father, sending them on a wild goose chase.

"The number of the PMC MD shared with us was incorrect. We found that an auto driver uses it. As he was ferrying passengers around the city, we were getting different locations," said an officer from the EOW.

More than 48 hours after the FIR was registered in the PMC Bank scam case, the EOW is yet to locate the accused in the case, both from PMC an HDIL. According to sources, Joy and the other directors and officials of the bank, who have been booked under several sections of IPC, are not reachable and have not responded to the summons issued by the EOW. "We have summoned all the accused in the matter, but there is no response from any of them, both HDIL and PMC officials," an officer said.

The EOW officers have also questioned various family members of Joy Thomas and searches were carried out at the PMC Bank and HDIL HQs as well. There was no response from Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan of HDIL group.

