PMC bank scam prime accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests COVID-19 positive; five accused quarantined

After Rakesh Wadhawan, an accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam, tested positive for COVID-19, five other accused living with him in the prison barrack, have been quarantined, including his son Sarang.

Accused in the âÂ¹6,500-crore PMC bank scam, the director of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) was lodged in the Arthur Road jail. Wadhawan was unwell last week and complained of breathing difficulty after which he was taken to JJ Hospital. He was shifted to GT Hospital after testing Corona positive. Hospital sources said that he is doing fine.

The jail administration had then asked JJ Hospital to conduct his son Sarang's test along with five others living with Wadhwan. However, new government guidelines only allowed testing for symptomatic patients.

Jail IG Deepak Pandey told mid-day, "The accused who were in contact with Wadhawan have been kept in the quarantine barrack in jail upon the doctor's instructions."

Wadhawan and his son Sarang were arrested on October 3, 2019 by the Economic Offence Wing of Mumbai Police after they were named in the FIR registered by Reserve Bank of India on September 30.

