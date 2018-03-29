PNB scam: ED rushes to Gitanjali Gems to check locks
Following report in mid-day about staff seen on premises, Enforcement Directorate conducts checks at Andheri office but finds nothing amiss
Gitanjali Gems' office in Arena House, MIDC, Andheri, has been shut for many days. Pic/Datta Kumbhar
After a mid-day report about some articles being removed from the office of Gitanjali Gems in Andheri, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted checks on the premises and has now placed a guard there.
mid-day had reported in its March 21 edition (PNB scam: False alarm at Andheri office of Gitanjali Gems, say police) that some articles, mostly scrap, were being taken out of the office at Seepz MIDC. ED sources said, after the report, their team went to check on the office located on the fourth floor of Arena House, which it had sealed earlier. As per sources, the seal was intact and most of the fashion jewellery, of not much value, seized by ED was still there.
Sources added that the material taken out by the staff was only scrap and not related to the ED probe.
On March 18, a police team from MIDC police station had visited the spot after a tip-off that staff was taking away documents from the Gitanjali Gems office. However, they found only scrap being loaded into the tempo so they did not intervene. The removal of scrap had sparked rumours of documents being moved.
Also read: PNB scam: Assets worth Rs 26 crore seized from Nirav Modi's Worli flat
ED makes first arrest in scam
ED, on Tuesday night, arrested Shyam Sunder Wadhwa, vice president, finance, of Firestar Group, and a close confidante of Nirav Modi, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He is the first arrest by ED in the case filed against Modi and others. CBI has separate FIRs in which around 19 people have been arrested. Sources said he is involved in money laundering at the behest of Modi. As per ED officials, Wadhwa, who is also a qualified chartered accountant, made Kartik Doshi, a shareholder in M/s Sino Traders Hong Kong and made him sign all relevant documents for the firm. Similarly, Divyesh Gandhi was made directors and Sonu Mehta, owner in a Hong Kong firm Aura Gem Company Ltd. And, these two companies were used for laundering proceeds of crime and substantial amounts totalling $34.6 crore and $56.5 crore i.e Rs 5,921 crore in all, were paid to these two companies – Sino Traders and Aura Gem Company Limited, from the LOUs fraudulently issued by PNB. Wadhwa was produced in court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till April 3.
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video