PNB scam: ED rushes to Gitanjali Gems to check locks

Following report in mid-day about staff seen on premises, Enforcement Directorate conducts checks at Andheri office but finds nothing amiss



Gitanjali Gems' office in Arena House, MIDC, Andheri, has been shut for many days. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

After a mid-day report about some articles being removed from the office of Gitanjali Gems in Andheri, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted checks on the premises and has now placed a guard there.

mid-day had reported in its March 21 edition (PNB scam: False alarm at Andheri office of Gitanjali Gems, say police) that some articles, mostly scrap, were being taken out of the office at Seepz MIDC. ED sources said, after the report, their team went to check on the office located on the fourth floor of Arena House, which it had sealed earlier. As per sources, the seal was intact and most of the fashion jewellery, of not much value, seized by ED was still there.

Sources added that the material taken out by the staff was only scrap and not related to the ED probe.

On March 18, a police team from MIDC police station had visited the spot after a tip-off that staff was taking away documents from the Gitanjali Gems office. However, they found only scrap being loaded into the tempo so they did not intervene. The removal of scrap had sparked rumours of documents being moved.

