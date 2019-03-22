PNB Scam: Mehul Choksi moves application in PMLA Court, citing heart and other ailments

national

Mehul Choksi's counsel Vijay and Ashul Agarwal submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from travelling and hence leading to his inability to return to India

Mehul Choksi. Pic/AFP

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi on Friday moved a new application in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai, stating his long history of heart ailments and a blood clot in the brain. This comes after it was reported on Wednesday that the extradition process against embattled diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has begun in Antigua. The court has adjourned the matter for April 9 for arguments.

Choksi's counsel Vijay and Ashul Agarwal submitted his detailed medical history citing his ailments constraining him from travelling and hence leading to his inability to return to India.

His counsel also placed 38 documents on record including the latest prescriptions in which doctors have highly recommend that Choksi should remain under continuous medical supervision in Antigua and should avoid travelling as his medical condition may deteriorate.

Mehul Choksi and nephew Nirav Modi are kingpins of the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud. They both fled from the country a year ago. Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates