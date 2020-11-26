Podar International School emphasises on using technology in education

Technology in Education / Educational Initiatives: - The importance of technology in education is undoubtedly the ability to reach more students efficiently. After all, technology is all around us and only continues to expand in its many uses. Although many people like to rely on traditional teaching methods, the possibilities that open when technology is brought into the classroom are endless. For one, access to education has been significantly broadened as a result, including a wide range of learning styles and degree options. Even if you are not a student or an education professional, it is crucial to note the importance of technology in education. To utilize these tools, teachers should ask themselves why students want technology in the classroom, not just why they need it. It can help education professionals in the monitoring of individual development and innovative lesson planning. But the students who learn through technology can create a set of skills that will help them throughout their own future careers.

Innovation Lab: - With over 93 years of experience within the educational space and a network of 131 educational institutions spread across the nation with a combined strength of more than 160000, Podar International School emphasize using technology in education. Podar International School is proud to announce a state-of-art Innovation Lab, enabling students to get a hands-on education on the latest technologies like Robotics, Coding, Drones, Virtual Reality, and 3D Printing. Innovation Lab is a dedicated space designed for children to apply STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics concepts with an integrated curriculum. The Innovation Lab is an avenue to reach students who want to express themselves creatively. The Innovation Lab is where students can be creative, collaborate, and think outside of the traditional boxes.

A lot of research and development has taken place to build the infrastructure, curriculum, and support. Podar Education Network plans on launching the Innovation lab in all its 131 campuses in a phase wise manner.

Between Us Portal

BetweenUs is a parent-school communication portal that lets parents view messages, attendance, fees, circulars, information, resources, and much more. It is a two-way communication portal where a teacher/school and parent can exchange messages.

Virtual Learning during the Covid-19 pandemic

According to Charles Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest, it is not the smartest or the most intelligent species that survive but the fastest to change and adapt. With the outbreak of the pandemic of Covid-19 the world was faced with a situation where only those who adapted survived. Podar Education Network was quick at adapting to the situation. In the short transition period from pre-lockdown to lockdown the Podar Innovation Centre created a Virtual School Plan (VSP) that went live on the 2nd of April, 2020 – the scheduled day for the start of the new academic session.

The Virtual School Plan (VSP) was a threefold plan with creation of content to support synchronous and asynchronous virtual classroom teaching in the form of resources like lesson plans and student support documents amongst others, creation of a support system to guide teachers, students and parents alike, to transition smoothly onto a platform for teaching that many of them had never experienced before; and thirdly the creation of a system to continuously monitor and evaluate the performance of schools – despite the odds.

All verticals of the Podar Innovation Centre worked in synergy to create and execute the plan effectively.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third partysyndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability forits dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-daymanagement/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove(without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reasonwhatsoever