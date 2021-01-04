Poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passes away at 51

Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. He was 51.

Known for the lyrics he penned for movies including 'Arabi Katha' regarding Communism had won him many fans. His poetry collection includes 'Akshethriyude Atmageetam', "Valayil Veena Kilkal". He is survived by wife Maya and their children Maitreyi and Arun.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala offered their condolences on the death of Panachooran. "Anil's songs 'Chora Veena Mannil' in Arabi Katha and 'Barbaram Balane' in Kathaparayumpol will always be in the minds of Malayalees. His untimely demise is a great loss," said the CM.

In his condolence message, Ramesh Chennithala said that with the demise of Anil Panachooran, Kerala have lost a great person who belongs to the new generation poets.

Anil Panachooran has left us leaving behind his evergreen poems and lyrics. His works are so gripping and shall live forever.

Sharing my grief with his family and friends.

May his poetic soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/B6661B65Nc — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) January 3, 2021

