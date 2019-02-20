Poetry reading event at Marine Lines: Verses for a change

mumbai-guide

A poetry reading event will feature verses advocating a world free of discrimination

Rochelle Potkar

The link between poetry and peace is hard to ignore. And it is with this spirit that the World Poetry Movement was launched in 2011 by 37 directors of international poetry festivals. In solidarity with the movement, 523 poetry readings have been ratified in 115 nations including India, to stand against all discrimination.

The Mumbai chapter, curated by Bina Sarkar Ellias, will take place this Friday and will feature city-based poets including Rochelle Potkar, Mustansir Dalvi, Ashwani Kumar and Jane Bhandari.



Ashwani Kumar

Speaking about her reading, Potkar tells us, "My poem is titled Resurrection. I am thinking a lot about religious wars... As we break down walls we also break down houses of gods." Kumar's work is titled Natural Disaster and is relevant in the time of the Pulwama crisis. He says, "I wrote this 16 years ago while I was in the US. It captures my time in Oklahoma — days without walls with all kinds of races and people. To imagine a world without boundaries today requires a lot of courage."

On February 22, 6.30 pm to 8 pm

At Alliance Française de Bombay, Theosophy Hall, Marine Lines.

Call 22035993

Free

