Police ban unlawful assembly ahead of Raj Thackeray's visit to ED office

mumbai

Raj Thackeray will appear at the ED office in Ballard Pier around 10.30 am for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will be present in connection with a money-laundering probe in south Mumbai. According to news agency, ANI, the move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official informed. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will appear around 10.30 am at the ED office in Ballard Pier for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe, the official stated.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray recently took to Twitter on Wednesday a condolence message for his party worker who allegedly committed suicide because Enforcement Directorate sent a notice to Thackeray. "My heart is filled with grief after the news of suicide by one of our colleague Pravin Chaugule. He has committed suicide by self-immolation after being upset over the fact that I have been sent an ED notice," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. The party worker allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. "This should not have happened. I pray to God that Praveen's soul may rest in peace," he added. Thackeray urged his party workers to maintain peace and not to gather outside the ED office. These are tough times and the party will get through it. I will answer all of ED's questions," he said.

Also, After the MNS called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Dadar on Tuesday morning, Raj issued a statement. He said, "We have honoured the notices from investigating agencies and summons from courts that we received in the past. Let’s honour the ED notice as well." "Since we are used to it (notices and investigations), I request you to exercise restraint and maintain peace on August 22. I also request party office-bearers and workers to not go to the ED office," he said, adding that residents should not be inconvenienced. He further said, "Please don’t damage property and maintain peace even when others instigate you."

With inputs from PTI

