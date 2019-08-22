Police ban unlawful assembly ahead of Raj Thackeray's visit to ED office
Raj Thackeray will appear at the ED office in Ballard Pier around 10.30 am for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe
Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office where Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will be present in connection with a money-laundering probe in south Mumbai. According to news agency, ANI, the move was taken apprehending law and order problem, a police official informed. "Raj has appealed his party workers not to throng outside the ED office but we don't want to take any chances," the official said. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will appear around 10.30 am at the ED office in Ballard Pier for questioning in connection with the IL&FS probe, the official stated.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray recently took to Twitter on Wednesday a condolence message for his party worker who allegedly committed suicide because Enforcement Directorate sent a notice to Thackeray. "My heart is filled with grief after the news of suicide by one of our colleague Pravin Chaugule. He has committed suicide by self-immolation after being upset over the fact that I have been sent an ED notice," he said in a statement posted on Twitter. The party worker allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. "This should not have happened. I pray to God that Praveen's soul may rest in peace," he added. Thackeray urged his party workers to maintain peace and not to gather outside the ED office. These are tough times and the party will get through it. I will answer all of ED's questions," he said.
Also, After the MNS called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Dadar on Tuesday morning, Raj issued a statement. He said, "We have honoured the notices from investigating agencies and summons from courts that we received in the past. Let’s honour the ED notice as well." "Since we are used to it (notices and investigations), I request you to exercise restraint and maintain peace on August 22. I also request party office-bearers and workers to not go to the ED office," he said, adding that residents should not be inconvenienced. He further said, "Please don’t damage property and maintain peace even when others instigate you."
With inputs from PTI
Amid a crackdown on his activists, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) responding to the summons in a case pertaining to the IL&FS, here on Thursday. Accompanied by his family members and top party office-bearers, Thackeray left his residence under a tight police escort to the ED headquarters in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.
The MNS leader Raj Thackeray reached the ED office around 11.30 am, accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali. After Raj entered the office alone, his family members camped at a nearby hotel
The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL. Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief resides and parts of central Mumbai
The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.
Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has a stronghold, to maintain law and order. Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences.
Security has also been beefed up at the ED's office situated at Ballard Estate ahead of MNS leader's appearance. Police have installed barricades and are monitoring movements near the probe agency's office.
Maharashtra Navniraman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Thursday reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow. All pictures/Ashish Raje and Atul Kamble
