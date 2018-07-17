Police busts Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in Uttar Pradesh

The operation was carried out last evening, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding that three men - Habib, Shoaib, and Sharafat were arrested in this connection

Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and seized over two dozen country-made pistols and a gun at Husainpur Kala village under the Budhana police station in the district.

The operation was carried out last evening, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding that three men - Habib, Shoaib, and Sharafat were arrested in this connection.

