Police busts Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in Uttar Pradesh

Jul 17, 2018, 11:35 IST | PTI

The operation was carried out last evening, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding that three men - Habib, Shoaib, and Sharafat were arrested in this connection

Representational Picture

Police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and seized over two dozen country-made pistols and a gun at Husainpur Kala village under the Budhana police station in the district.

The operation was carried out last evening, Circle Officer Hariram Yadav said, adding that three men - Habib, Shoaib, and Sharafat were arrested in this connection.

