Police launch child labour probe against BMC-run school in Kandivli

mid-day impact: Week after this paper's report, Kandivli police investigate allegations that the school used students to load and transport furniture

The children were crammed into the tempo with the school furniture

Less than a week after this paper highlighted how a BMC school had allegedly made students load and transport heavy furniture, the Kandivli police have now initiated a probe against the institute. No FIR has been registered yet, but the police are currently in the process of recording statements from all sides in the case.

On September 13, mid-day had reported how 11 students from the Ganesh Nagar civic school were spotted while they were crammed into a tempo with a consignment of school furniture. The children were students of Stds VI to VIII.

Initially, the local police seemed resistant to filing a complaint, but since mid-day's report, the Kandivli police have recorded the statement of complainant, Amit Keni, vibhag secretary of the MNS, and have also issued summons to the school authorities. Keni had spotted the kids in uniform on the truck with the furniture. He alerted MNS Vibhag Pramukh Dinesh Salvi, who then urged the police to take action.

Ravi Adhane, inspector at the Kandivli police station, has been appointed to conduct the probe. He has recorded the statement of two complainants, who were also eyewitness of the alleged incident. Despite repeated attempts to contact Mahesh Palkar, BMC education officer, he remained unavailable for comment.

Copspeak

ACP Dilip Yadav, Malvani division, said, "We have appointed an inspector to start the investigation. We will first check the facts to see if there was any negligence by the school administration and will take action accordingly."

